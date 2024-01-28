Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:SIA opened at C$12.15 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$886.59 million, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.22.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$191.97 million for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.2706093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

