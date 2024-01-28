Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

