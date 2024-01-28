Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the December 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $741.13 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

