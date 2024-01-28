China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.60 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $108.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $137.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

