CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.910-20.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 20.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.92. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a 12-month low of $275.79 and a 12-month high of $359.33.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CACI

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 2,850.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after buying an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,331,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.