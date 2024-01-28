Short Interest in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Declines By 27.7%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $277,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

BTDR stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $845.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.90. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:BTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.