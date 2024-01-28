Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $779.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $59.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

