SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SLM by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

