Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
