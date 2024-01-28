The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Tradewinds LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.7% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

PG stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $156.14. 8,356,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

