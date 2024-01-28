Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in January

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSHXF opened at C$26.91 on Friday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1 year low of C$26.91 and a 1 year high of C$26.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.68.

About Mitsubishi Shokuhin

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries businesses in Japan and internationally. It involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

