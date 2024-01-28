Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.43. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 10,510 shares traded.

Intouch Insight Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82.

Get Intouch Insight alerts:

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Intouch Insight had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers data collection services to private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development and delivery of data collection programs comprising mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Insight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Insight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.