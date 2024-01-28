Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $276.25

Shares of Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.25 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 269 ($3.42). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.45), with a volume of 40,984 shares trading hands.

Schroder Income Growth Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,180.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.95.

Schroder Income Growth Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Schroder Income Growth’s payout ratio is currently 6,086.96%.

Insider Activity

About Schroder Income Growth

In other Schroder Income Growth news, insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £463.64 ($589.12). Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

