Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,853,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $196.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.33 and a 12 month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.