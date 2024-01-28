Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 242 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.00 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

