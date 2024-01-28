Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $233.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

