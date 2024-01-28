NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NEE stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

