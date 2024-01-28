Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,225 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

