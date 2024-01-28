Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $264.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

