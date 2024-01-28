Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.