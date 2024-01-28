Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 969 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 97.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth $264,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth $619,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG opened at $67.22 on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.27.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

