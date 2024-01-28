Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 778,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after buying an additional 128,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.