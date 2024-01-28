Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $20.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. Coursera has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,033.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at $49,363,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at $14,539,033.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,173,990 shares of company stock valued at $23,305,899. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $2,390,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

