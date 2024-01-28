Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TVE opened at $22.18 on Friday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

