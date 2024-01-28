Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and traded as low as $12.15. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 257,400 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $286.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 8,123.50%. The business had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 229.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 381,934 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,805,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 264,518 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the second quarter valued at $2,250,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,558,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

