COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.85

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.40. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 8,030 shares traded.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

