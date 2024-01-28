Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.33

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $20.05. Northway Financial shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 8,925 shares.

Northway Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

Northway Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

About Northway Financial

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

