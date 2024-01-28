Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.29. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 44,082 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.21%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
