Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.29. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 44,082 shares changing hands.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.21%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

