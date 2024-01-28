Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $19.05 on Friday. Xerox has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xerox by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

