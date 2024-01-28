West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter.
West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %
SCZC opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
West Coast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from West Coast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Coast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.
About West Coast Community Bancorp
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than West Coast Community Bancorp
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.