Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Up 56.8% in January

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ BROG opened at $2.15 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

