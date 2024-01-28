Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Up 56.8% in January

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Brooge Energy Stock Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ BROG opened at $2.15 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
