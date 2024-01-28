Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $23.24 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.