Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $23.24 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

