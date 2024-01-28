DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Up 50.5% in January

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 545,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at DMC Global

In other news, Director James Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,199.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth $10,378,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 78,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Price Performance

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.62.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

