Short Interest in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Drops By 49.6%

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BTCS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCS opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56. BTCS has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 347.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. Equities research analysts predict that BTCS will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a research note on Thursday.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

Featured Stories

