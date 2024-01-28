Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Down 47.4% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $325,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $355,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMW opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

