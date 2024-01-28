Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Increases By 186.8%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 186.8% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Dogness (International) Price Performance

NASDAQ DOGZ opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Dogness has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.