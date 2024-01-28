Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBANP opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

