Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of HBANP opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $20.65.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
