Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITBI. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
FITBI stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
