Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 192.1% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

FLC stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0856 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 364.3% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $615,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 211.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 94,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 64,196 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.