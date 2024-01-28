Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 192.1% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance
FLC stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0856 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
