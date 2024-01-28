Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Short Interest Up 195.0% in January

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 195.0% from the December 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mangoceuticals Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of MGRX stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Mangoceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $4.37.

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.08% and a negative net margin of 1,472.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mangoceuticals stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Mangoceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGRX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.16% of Mangoceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. The company provides erectile dysfunction and hair growth products under the Mango and Mango GROW brand names. It sells its products through its online website at mangorx.com.

