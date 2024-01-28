IOTA Reaches Market Cap of $790.01 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $790.01 million and $44.82 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.