Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 767.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $83,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

