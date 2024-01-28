Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 150.7% in January

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 150.7% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 945.0 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of STLFF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.

