Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 150.7% in January

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 150.7% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 945.0 days.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of STLFF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.
About Stillfront Group AB (publ)
