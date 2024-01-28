Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,868 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

