SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 967.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649,626 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.29% of SLM worth $39,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,029,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SLM by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SLM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,381 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in SLM by 884.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 135,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 121,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,685,000 after acquiring an additional 63,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 18.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLM. Stephens boosted their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

