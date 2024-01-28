Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 105.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,797 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $64.04 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $873,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,830,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,242 shares of company stock worth $4,574,237. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.