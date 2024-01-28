Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,391 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $36,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,519.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,391.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,149.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,331.23 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

