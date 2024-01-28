Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,901 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $35,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $121.96 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.22.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

