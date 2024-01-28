Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 605,799 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,034,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 605,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 2.24% of ADMA Biologics worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.54. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

