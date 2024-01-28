Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Position Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,273 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 785,677 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $17,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.